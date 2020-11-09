'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update November 7: Anant Fights With The Goons

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode shows Anant fighting goons at the house. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 November 7 episode begins with Anant convincing Praful to only create an FD account. They rush to Chetan’s room when he’s heard shouting. Everyone assembles there.

Chetan's attempt at deriving money from Praful

They see Chetan scolding his kids. Praful asks a furious Chetan why he is angry. Chetan says his salary is too less to pay for all the expenses. Praful says he will help him. Kanak and Pankaj recognize Chetan’s tactic. Kanak calls someone asking them to come at the earliest.

Goons attack the Desai house

Kokila, Hetal and Urmila chat on their way back. Gopi calls Kokila and asks her to come to the outhouse. Praful and Anant hear Kanak shouting for help. Everyone rushes downstairs. Goons threaten to kill her if anyone makes a wrong move. Gehna approaches them and the goons catch her. Chetan and Hema sense Kanak’s tactics.

Anant and Gehna fight the goons

The goons ask for their money back from Pankaj. Anant pretends to argue with Pankaj. He throws a vase at the goon. The goon’s knife falls and cuts Gehna’s foot. Kokila, Hetal and Urmila hear her scream and head inside. Gopi drags Gopi kaka to see who is coming. Inside, Anant fights the goons. Kanak gets furious at her spoiled plan. Hema & Chetan overhear. Gehna hits a goon who was trying to beat Anant up.

Kanak helps the goons escape

Kokila, Hetal, and Urmila enter. They fight the goons with Anant. Kanak signals them to escape and they run. They ask Anant if he is fine. He says Gehna is hurt. They call the doctor. Gopi kaka leaves for the wrestling ring. Gopi changes clothes to check if things are alright in the house.

Kokila questions Kanak

Kokila wonders where Gopi was during all this. She asks Kanak why the goons attacked her first. Kanak makes up an excuse but Hema interrupts. Kokila asks Praful why they attacked their family. Praful says the police should be informed. Kanak says she knows who the goons were. Kokila and Praful ask her how.

Kanak lies about taking a loan from the goons

Kanak says the whole attack was Pankaj and her mistake. She says when Pankaj incurred a loss in his business, they borrowed money from Lala Ji. She adds she only learnt about it much later. Gopi says the hooliganism was dangerous. Kanak & Hema ask where Gopi was during everything. Anant stops them as it’s not their business.

Praful and Anant insist Pankaj should have told them. Kanak agrees & apologises. Praful says he will repay Pankaj’s debt. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot for the episode ends with Anant saying he will repay it.

