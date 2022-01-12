Sakshi Tanwar's B'day: Revisiting 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' Actor's Journey From TV To Films

As the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor, Sakshi Tanwar turns 48, it will be a delight for her fans to rewind her acting career and look back at some of the memorable characters she played in her movies and television soap opera. Born in Alwar, Rajasthan in a middle-class family, her father is a retired CBI officer.

While the audience witnessed Sakshi Tanwar winning their hearts for the first time with her appearance in her iconic tv show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, they are unaware of the fact that she made her television debut by presenting a tv show titled Albela Sur Mela. Take a look at some of the popular roles portrayed by Sakshi Tanwar that made her a heartthrob for her fans.

Sakshi Tanwar's performances

Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Sakshi Tanwar received a breakthrough in her career by appearing as the lead actor in this show. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show ran on Star Plus from 16 October 2000 to 9 October 2008 and revolved around the life of Sakshi's character, Parvati Agarwal's struggles living in a joint family. The show was a massive hit among the audnei8ce and she gained immense love and appreciation for her performance.

Teepri in Balika Vadhu

The show aired between 21 July 2008 and 31 July 2016 and ran for 2,248 episodes on Colors TV. The plot of the show followed the life around the struggles of child brides. Though Sakshi Tanwar essayed a cameo role in the show, her performance was lauded by the viewers as they saw her essaying a negative role on screen for the first time.

Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

After a long period of a gap, Sakshi Tanwar returned with a bang through this show and gained massive popularity all over again. She featured in the lead alongside the actor Ram Kapoor with many other popular stars namely Sumona Chakravarti, Chahat Khanna, Jai Kalra, Eva Grover, Fenil Umrigar, Loveleen Kaur and many more.

Mahavir's wife in Dangal

Sakshi Tanwar also became a pivotal part of the iconic movie, Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie featured actors namely Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sakshi Tanwar as Daya Shobha Kaur, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Geeta Phogat, Sanya Malhotra as Babita Kumari, Zaira Wasim as young Geeta, Aparshakti Khurana as Omkar Singh Phogat, among others.

Shibani in 24

Anil Kapoor-starrer 24 was among the prominent Indian television series which aired on Colors TV. With Sakshi essaying the role of Shibani Malik in season 2, other cast members of the series included actors namely Tisca Chopra, Sapna Pabbi, Mandira Bedi, Adhish Khanna, Madhurima Tuli, Anita Raj, Akshay Ajit Singh and many others.

Prerna Sood in Dial 100

Sakshi Tanwar also essayed a pivotal role in the recently released thriller drama film, Dial 100 as Prerna Sood. She was seen sharing screen space alongside some of the prominent actors from the industry namely Manoj Bajpayee as Senior Inspector Nikhil Sood, Neena Gupta as Seema Paalav, Nandu Madhav as Chandrakant Paalav aka Chandu, Urmila Mahanta as Gayatri and more.

Image: A Still from 'Bade Achhe Lage Hain'