Salman Khan And Other Popular Anchors Of Indian Reality Shows

Indian reality shows today have become way too competitive. With shows like Bigg Boss, Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, and Kaun Banega Crorepati ruling the television world, it gets tough to decide on what to watch.

Reality TV shows seem to be very popular with the audience with its quirky content and controversies. The content nowadays is getting better especially with the tough competition reality tv has against popular sitcoms.

With reality TV shows making noise, their unique hosts are another reason for the rapid increase in TRP ratings:

Listed below are some of the popular anchors of India's reality TV shows

1) Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the one host on Bigg Boss who is surrounded by tremendous buzz. Salman Khan, who is famous for his Bollywood movies makes it big on Indian reality TV as well. He is the host of the show and has been hosting most of the seasons of the controversial show.

Salman Khan is one of the reasons for the popularity of the show. His fans make it a point to watch Bigg Boss only because of him as he adds great drama and entertainment to Bigg Boss with his weekend ka vaar episodes.

2) Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal hosted Dance Plus season 4. Raghav Juyal is an Indian dancer, choreographer, anchor, and actor. He is famous for his slow-motion dance style and has gained a large fan base. Juyal is also known as Crockroaxz and rose to fame with reality shows.

3) Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi is a famous Indian actor, model, and television host. The actor rose to fame with the TV show, Remix on Star One. He received further fame with another show called, Dill Mill Gayye. The actor is currently hosting Dance India Dance Season 7. Karan Wahi has also hosted events like the Indian Telly Awards and Star Guild Awards. Karan has also hosted the reality show Nach Baliye ​​​

