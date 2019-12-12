Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Bollywood Stars Who Started With Reality TV

Television reality shows have given a number of Bollywood actors an opportunity to kick-start their acting careers. There were a few such actors who were received well by the fans. Here is a list of Bollywood actors who were initially a part of television reality shows.

Bollywood actors who started with TV reality shows

1. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was one of the actors who were not a familiar face amongst the audience before appearing on Bigg Boss. The actor/dancer appeared on Bigg Boss 9 in the year 2015. She also participated in the TV dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Nora Fatehi went on to feature in a number of Bollywood dance numbers after.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana appeared on screen for the first time as a part of MTV Roadies. The Bollywood actor also won the second season of the show. He made his Bollywood debut with the Shoojit Sircar’s 2013 film, Vicky Donor. The actor also delivered his third hit of the year with the film Bala. His performances have been critically acclaimed and were also loved by the audience.

Shaquille O'Neal Has A Hilarious Fall On Live TV Show, Leaves NBA Fans In Splits

3. Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal appeared on the screen with the television reality show Dance India Dance season 2. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Sonali Cable. The film did not do very well at the box office. He went on to star in the Remo D’Souza film, ABCD 2. He is mainly loved for his dance movies. He was also reportedly called the slow-motion king in the initial phase of his career.

'Remix' TV Show: From Karan Wahi To Shweta Gulati, Check How The Cast Look Now

4. Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha appeared for the first time on Indian Television with the reality show MTV Roadies. He also won on the show. He went on to host the following seasons of the show. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Toss: A Flip Of Destiny. The film did not do well at the box office. He also featured in a number of Punjabi films.

Indian TV Shows That Grew Popular Because Of Their Strong Female Protagonists

5. Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang first appeared on screen with the television reality show Indian Idol. He also hosted a number of other TV shows after appearing on Indian Idol. He made his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj film Badmaash Company. He also went on to appear in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi later. His performance was loved by fans as well as a number of critics.

Read Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show, Supermodel Of The Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.