Salman Khan Goes ROFL On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Know Why

Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep were seen promoting Dabangg 3 at The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman Khan was laughing his heart out in a promo video. Read to know why.

Salman Khan goes ROFL on The Kapil Sharma Show

For the promotion of their upcoming film, Dabangg 3, the cast appeared on one of the most popular television show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo video released by Sony television, Salman was seen laughing uncontrollably on a joke made by Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek on Bharati Singh. As the show cast dons the other characters, Bharati appears as Madhuri Dixit Nene from Hum Apke Hai Koun, in the trademark violet sari. Her co-star played proxy Salman Khan, and they enact the iconic scene from the movie where Salman's character hits her with a flower. Kapil as Arora Sahab takes a jibe saying he has not seen Salman so bad as this. The Dabangg star then recreates the scene with Bharti. The fun doubles when Krushna joins and calls Bharti ubli hui Madhuri Dixit. Krushna’s comments on Bharti and Kiku makes Salman burst out of laughter. See the video below.

Some other pictures and videos were also uploaded from the episode. Take a look at them.

Salman Khan will be seen next in Dabangg 3. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2019.

