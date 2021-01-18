Former Actress Sana Khan Pens Down A Sweet Note For Husband Anas Saiyad; See Here

Former actress Sana Khan got hitched to Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020. She enjoys a good fan following Instagram and posts often. She treats her fans with several posts with her hubby and regular life updates. Recently, she shared a new post in which she penned down a sweet note to her husband.

Sana Khan's Instagram post -

She shared multiple pictures in which she can be seen in a full-length brown dress with a hijab. She looks beautiful as she flashes her smile for the lens. She captioned her post saying that it didn’t matter that people wouldn’t notice the good that one did. She continued writing that what mattered was that Allah noticed it. She concluded by thanking her husband, Anas for pushing her towards good no matter what the situation or reactions were. Fans and followers commented on her post in large numbers.

Sana Khan's wedding picture -

Earlier, she shared a picture from her wedding picture on Instagram that took the internet by storm. The couple looked stunning in the picture and she captioned the post with yet another sweet note. In her caption, she wrote that she wanted a perfect ending and that was the perfect and happy ending to 2020. She further thanked her husband for accepting her in his life with so much love, happiness and trust. She said she would give her best to be the best for him and would give the best to you. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her post and showered the post with immense love. Anas Saiyad also commented on the post. He wrote, ‘I Love You’ with a heart emoji.

More about Sana Khan -

Sana Khan is a former Indian actress, model and dancer. She began her career in modelling. She later went on to appear in advertisements and feature films. She has appeared in various films such as in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies. She has appeared in dance performances and reality television shows. She has also been a former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2012. She became a finalist in the show.

