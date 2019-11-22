Bigg Boss 13: Sanaya Irani Calls Asim Riaz 'Stupid' After Fight With Sidharth Shukla

The latest ‘tedha’ twist in Bigg Boss 13 is currently becoming one of the most controversial yet interesting plots on Bigg Boss until now. The show has become the talk of the town and is simultaneously also witnessing a lot of changes in the format of the show. Fans and even other celebrities are excited to know about what is happening inside the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 | 'Parents' Rashami And Hindustani Bhau Gear Up For Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

What did Sanaya Irani say about Asim Riaz?

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon star recently confessed in an interview that she is a passionate follower of Bigg Boss and follows the show religiously. She even spoke about her views on the contestants. She was accompanied by Gurmeet Choudhary.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into A Disagreement

When the host asked her about whether the actor herself would like to go in the Bigg Boss house as a contestant, Sanaya Irani said no. But she said that she would like to go in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as a guest and yell at the contestants. She also joked about how no one inside the house will be barred from her harsh comments.

Sanaya Irani also commented about which contestants she dislikes the most. The list started off with Sidharth Shukla. She said that she is disappointed in the Balika Vadhu actor. She also said about that Sidharth needs to learn the basic etiquettes of talking to people.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Mother Expresses Her Views On SidLeena's Chemistry

The contestant to receive the most backlash from Sanaya Irani is Asim Riaz. Sanaya even went ahead and called Asim an “idiot” and “stupid”. She also said that he is not mature enough to play the game. She also said that Asim and his BFF Sidharth only keep yelling inside the Bigg Boss house and that they need to pull up their pants now.

Sanaya Irani said that she likes Rashami Desai’s game strategy the most inside the Bigg Boss house. She said that Rashami is playing a clean game and is being true to her identity. Sanaya also said that Hindustani Bhau is adding to the fun quotient of the house.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Trend #WeAreWithSidShukla As Sid-Asim's Fight Turns Bitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.