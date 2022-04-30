Sangram Singh Reacts After Payal Rohatgi Tearfully Confesses She 'can't Get Pregnant'

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi recently made a confession on the show that she cannot conceive. The development came a few days after her longtime beau and wrestler announced that he will be tying the knot with Rohatgi in the month of July. While opening up about the difficulty she has been facing to conceive, the Lock Upp contestant broke down into tears as she said, "I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can't get pregnant."

Now, wrestler Sangram Singh has shared his thoughts on Rohatgi's revelation on such a big platform. He stated that it was emotional to see Payal that way. Here is all you need to know:

Payal Rohatgi reveals she can't conceive

Recently, Payal Rohatgi had confessed on camera that her boyfriend Sangram Singh loves kids and she wants to give him all the happiness, but she can't conceive. The 37-year-old said, "I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can't get pregnant. We are trying for 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn't happen). And once a troll called me ‘baanjh (barren)’. I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can't have kids, he deserves to have his own kids." Watch:

Sangram Singh reacts to Payal Rohatgi's confession

Reacting to it, Sangram opened up in conversation with Indian Express that it was emotional to see Payal Rohatgi opening up about her pregnancy issues on camera. Calling Rohatgi an amazing human being, the Indian wrestler asserted that he feels lucky to have her in his life. Singh said, "I don’t think only having a child together can prove the love we have for each other. There are other means to express our love. Adoption and surrogacy can always be an option. I have always told her the same."

On the professional front, Sangram Singh has announced that he is returning to wrestling this year and will play matches in Dubai very soon. On the other hand, Payal is currently on Lock Upp and is touted as one of the strongest contestants in Kangana Ranaut's jail.

Image: Instagram/@payalrohatgi