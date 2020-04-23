Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office is having a successful rerun amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans of the show are delighted to watch some of their favourite shows back on TV. Actor Sanjay Mishra took the time out to speak about his character of a peon on the show and also revealed that Pankaj Kapur would never share his tiffin on set.

Sanjay Mishra reveals that Pankaj Kapur not sharing his lunch on set would bother him

In an interview with a news portal, actor Sanjay Mishra revealed that the cast used to have lunch together. However, Pankaj Kapur never used to sit with them to have lunch. He would instead take his tiffin and sit away from them. Sanjay Mishra added that Pankaj would not share his tiffin and would neither expect anyone to offer him anything. However, Sanjay Mishra did applaud his work ethics mentioning that Pankaj Kapur would only come on set to finish his job and leave. The actor even went on to call him a thorough professional.

However, the All The Best actor added that this was a problem for him as he disapproves when people behave in that way. The actor mentioned that it is important for him that the cast get to know each other when they are working together. Sanjay Mishra added that he feels this is important for a good performance as well.

Later on, he spoke about his role as the peon in Office Office and mentioned that he did the role because he had to pay rent on time. The actor jovially added that there was no vision or reason behind taking up the role. He added that in order to pay his landlord, he had to do the role and find a source of income. He added that this reason for his only motivation for taking up the role.

