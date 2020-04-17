Deven Bhojani Says Office Office Is Still Relevant Despite First Being Aired 20 Years Ago

One of the most popular shows has made a comeback on TV, just like several other shows. Office Office is one such series that was loved by fans and is now back. Deven Bhojani who acted in the series mentioned that the series is still relatable as it was several years ago.

Deven Bhojani says Office Office has not lost its relevance

Speaking about the show, Deven Bhojani mentioned that Office Office was a political satire. He added that not many shows showed this type of comedy back in the day and hence people loved watching it. The actor then mentioned that the show is relatable to the audience as it was 18-20 years ago because of the storyline. According to the Baa Bahu Aur Baby actor, the story deals with the struggles of a common man in an office full of corrupt officials. Deven in conclusion also said that the show was a satire presented in an entertaining way.

The actor shared that he has a lot of memories working with the cast of Office Office. The actor mentioned that they had a strong team with some of the great actors. He added that working on the show with esteemed actors like Pankaj Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra was a learning experience. Deven also added that the time he had and the experiences he shared with them were one of a kind.

The actor also expressed how happy he is that the shows are finally back. Speaking to an entertainment portal, the actor mentioned that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Office Office and Bhakarwadi are some shows which are being re telecast. He added that he feels immense joy to see all his previous work on the screen once again. He also said that he is happy that during such stressful times, such shows can keep everyone entertained..

