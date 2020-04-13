Pankaj Kapur's 'Office Office' Follows Footsteps Of 'Ramayan'; Set To Make A Return On TV

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and many countries like India continue to fight the virus to avoid entering the community transmission stage. To do the same, the Government of India also announced a nation-wide lockdown in the country and is leaving no stone unturned to keep the citizens engaged during the lockdown period. Of the measures include re-run of shows like Mahabharata and Ramayana that ‘acted as magnets’ earlier. The latest to join the list is Pankaj Kapur’s much-loved show, Office Office, which will return to the television.

Also Read | Saw Shahid's Potential When People Judged Him As Chocolate Hero: Pankaj Kapur

Pankaj Kapur's much-acclaimed show, Office Office is all set to return to the small screen from Monday, 13 April, considering the positive response to the re-run of the popular TV shows among new-age audiences. Speaking about the same, Deven Bhojani, who played a pivotal role in the show, got nostalgic and revealed to a leading daily that the show Office Office was made in 2001-2002 and after almost two decades it will go on air again. Adding to the same, Deven revealed that Office Office is still relatable today, the same way it was relatable to masses back then.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Puts Up A Post Full Of Love For Father Pankaj Kapur, Congratulates Him

Furthermore, Deven added that in the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of Office Office will divert the audience's minds and bring smiles on their faces. The actor also said that he is looking forward to watching the show. Take a look at some videos of the show:

Also Read | Pankaj Kapur Joins Son Shahid Kapoor As His Mentor In The Upcoming Sports Drama 'Jersey'

Re-run of Mahabharata and other shows

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar recently announced that the much-loved Indian mythological series, Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan. It was also announced that DD Bharati is bringing back BR Chopra's much-acclaimed television show, Mahabharat to entertain people once again. Apart from Ramayan and Mahabharat, Doordarshan has also managed to air the much-loved shows, Shrimaan Shrimati, Shaktiman, Circus and Chanakya once again for the audience.

Also Read | Saw Shahid's Potential When People Judged Him As Chocolate Hero: Pankaj Kapur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.