Sapna Bhavnani Says, 'Censorship Killing The Vibe' After FIR Against Milind Soman

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani took to her Twitter handle to express disappointment after Goa Police recently registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity. Milind Soman posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday.

"So much censorship is killing the vibe," Bhavnani wrote. The case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection, he said. Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday.

is this true that milind has been served with an FIR? for being nude on a beach?

what is going on?

so much censorship is killing the vibe ..not that there was one but still.

enjoy this #vaporwave wallpaper .. #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/tKdXfJtDGO — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) November 8, 2020

“Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch,” Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Milind Soman's nude photo gets funny wordplay reaction from Shekhar Suman; netizens join

In the Instagram post, Soman gave the photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar. The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

​​Milind Soman says 'no seedha exists without ulta' amid FIR for Goa pic, posts video

On Thursday, the police had arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an “objectionable” video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.