Milind Soman's nude photo gets funny wordplay reaction from Shekhar Suman; netizens join

Years ago, Milind Soman had raised eyebrows by posing nude for an advertisement with Madhu Sapre. That act had sparked outrage and the reaction was mixed again when he shed his clothes again recently, with praise for his physique and also a First Information Report registered against him. Shekhar had a funny wordplay reaction to the controversial, sharing how he was ‘pachpan’ (55), but still behaving as it was his ‘bachpan’ (childhood).

Shekhar Suman on Milind Soman’s nude pic

Milind Soman had a bold way to mark his 55th birthday, as he posted a snap of himself running nude on a beach in Goa. Shekhar Suman first used a explicit reference to shared that the model-turned-fitness enthusiast had displayed guts.

In another tweet, the Movers & Shakers star quipped that Milind Soman might have been ‘pachpan’, but his actions were of bachpan.

Milind Soman...umra pachpan ki..harkatein bachpan ki.😊 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 6, 2020

Netizens also had hilarious reactions to this. One quipped that even kids did not do such acts. Another had a twist to The Jungle Book character Mowgli’s ‘Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai’ song.

One questioned how actor Poonam Pandey was booked for posting a ‘obscene video’, but Milind Soman was ‘pure at 55.’ Be it calling him getting 'enlightened' at 55 or casting him in a film like American Pie, there were reactions galore.

Ab to Bacchae bhi aisi harkat nahi karte — Dr. Aarti Gadhavi (@DrAarti02) November 6, 2020

Poonam Pandey did wrong but Soman is pure at 55 — bot not😇 (@tiwaribhumika28) November 6, 2020

Jungle jungle pata Chala Hain chaddi bhulke SOMAN khila Hain — Rajanikant (@Rajanik58915087) November 6, 2020

Shai kaha, Enlightened ho gya hai 55 ki Umar main, Kapdo ka dhayan nai rehta Milind Soman. — M Sharma - Free Arnab Goswami Now. (@Braahmos) November 6, 2020

@milindrunning cast him in Indian Pie :D — Virendra Singh (@viru2206) November 6, 2020

Milind Soman booked

Meanwhile, an FIR as filed against Milind Soman on a complaint by political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), PTI reported.

“Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch,” Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Previously, Poonam Pandey had also been booked and detained, but was released on bail.

