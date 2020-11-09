​​Milind Soman Says 'no Seedha Exists Without Ulta' Amid FIR For Goa Pic, Posts Video

Being one of the most popular fitness enthusiasts in the country, pictures and videos of Milind Soman displaying his fit physique and exercises without a shirt on is common. However, a photo of him without pants too, sparked a controversy and a First Information Report has been registered against him. Amid this row over his bold photo, did the actor share a cryptic message with a video of him performing a headstand?

READ: Milind Soman's Nude Photo Gets Funny Wordplay Reaction From Shekhar Suman; Netizens Join

Milind Soman’s message with headstand video amid FIR

Taking to Instagram in his first post after the FIR, Milind Soman once again shared a post where he was topless, but had his shorts on this time. The 55-year-old was seen performing a headstand and nailed it against a stunning backdrop of the sunset.

However, it was the caption that was interesting. Milind Soman wrote that ‘no seedha exists without ulta’, (nothing straight exists without crooked), perhaps to hint at his unconventional and out-of-the-box idea for his recent controversial picture.

READ: Milind Soman Booked For Running Nude On Beach & Circulating 'obscene' Picture Online

For the unversed, Milind Soman posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in Goa to mark his 55th birthday.

While the picture became a talking point over Milind Soman’s physique, courage and even sparked memes, it also landed him into trouble as he was booked over a complaint registered by political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM).

“Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch,” Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Celebrities on Milind Soman's picture

Celebrities also had some interesting reactions. Actor Shekhar Suman quipped over Milind behaving like it was his ‘bachpan’ though he was ‘pachpan.’ Actor Kavita Kaushik wrote that the pic was the reason she loved Twitter.

Milind Soman...umra pachpan ki..harkatein bachpan ki.ðŸ˜Š — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 6, 2020

On the other hand, actor Pooja Bedi and hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani condemned the FIR with strong tweets.

is this true that milind has been served with an FIR? for being nude on a beach?

what is going on?

so much censorship is killing the vibe ..not that there was one but still.

enjoy this #vaporwave wallpaper .. #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/tKdXfJtDGO — ð•“ð•¦ð•žð•“ð•’ð•š ð•œð•š ð•£ð•’ð•Ÿð•š (@sapnabhavnani) November 8, 2020

READ: Milind Soman Expresses His Love For Sunsets Along With A Picture With Wife Ankita

READ: Kavita Kaushik Reveals The Reason She Likes Twitter, And It's Related To Milind Soman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.