Sara Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Dheeraj Dhoopar & Other Celebs Wish Speedy Recovery

Television actor and model Sara Khan recently took to Instagram to inform that she had been tested positive for COVID 19. She added that she has been put under home quarantine where proper care is being taken. Her fans have flooded the comments section of the post with ‘get well soon’ wishes while they also advised her to take all necessary precautions. A number of celebrities including Dheeraj Dhoopar and Avika Gor have also dropped best wishes for the actor.

Sara Khan tested positive for COVID

Actor Sara Khan posted a note on her official handle, informing her followers that she had been tested positive for Coronavirus. In the note, she mentioned that her test reports came on the tenth of August and the results have been unfortunate. She also stated that she has consulted the concerned authorities and doctors regarding the infection.

Sara Khan has added that the concerned health workers have instructed her to strictly quarantine at home. She has also assured that she is feeling fine at the moment and is simply praying for a speedy recovery from the infection. She also added a few ‘joining hands’ emoticon at the end of the note and the caption, to express herself better. Have a look at the update shared on Sara Khan’s Instagram here:

In the comments section for the post, a number of people have dropped special messages for Sara Khan while wishing her a speedy recovery. Actors like Avika Gor, Ankit Bathla, Jayati Bhatia, Sheeba Akashdeep Sahir, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, amongst others, have added sweet messages for the actor while also asking her to stay strong. They have also asked her not to worry as they believe she will be fine soon. Have a look at a few comments on Sara Khan’s social media here:

Sara Khan has lately been working on the show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She plays the character of Devi Poulomi in this mythological drama series on &TV. The show has an impressive viewership and Sara Khan’s work has been highly appreciated by the audience.

