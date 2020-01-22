Sarah Hyland's Cryptic Tweet Confuses Fans Over Her Lack Of 'Modern Family' Airtime

Sarah Hyland essays the role of Haley Dunphy in the mockumentary style TV sitcom Modern Family which is about to end its tenth season run shortly. The actor is otherwise an avid social media buff and in one of her interactions with a fan, she gave a rather confusing answer when asked about the lack of her airtime in the recent episodes of Modern Family.

Recently, on being asked by a fan on Twitter why her character had been so absent, Sarah gave a rather confusing reply as she said, "Apparently I've been busy with the twins".

Have a look:

Apparently I’ve been busy with the twins 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dsuwIrTmfb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 17, 2020

Sarah's character Haley Dunphy was previously shown as the college dropout fashion enthusiast but the character's graph changed completely after she became a mother to twins at the end of the previous season.

No sooner did Sarah tweet about her airtime on Modern Family, fans began speculating whether there has been some kind of bad blood between her and the makers of the show. Netizens also started talking about the drastic curve that her character took since last season.

Take a look:

They’ve done your character so dirty 😩 — 💀Renae👽 (@Renae_ssance) January 17, 2020

Because they totally destroyed her character.. so sad with what they did to Hayley! A few seasons ago she was gonna be this bad fashion bitch, she wasn’t dumb, she found her thing and was going to be successful doing what she loved. Now they just dumbed her all the way down again — Maegen Eastwood (@MaegenEastwood) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor walked the red carpet on behalf of the Modern Family cast at the recent SAG Awards where she had been asked about her feelings about the series' ending.

On being asked about the emotion level on the sets now that the show is about to end, Sarah revealed that there are three more episodes left to shoot and that they will be filmed by the end of February. Sarah also revealed that she wasn't yet feeling emotional about the series finale.

