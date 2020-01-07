Golden Globes 2020: Sarah Hyland Bows Down After Seeing 'Joker' Star Joaquin Phoenix

Golden Globes is one of the most prestigious award function in the Hollywood industry. Golden Globes 2020 was held last year and many Hollywood A-listers attended the event. Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland was amongst some of the well-known celebrities who attended the award function. Sarah took to her social media and posted about her reaction after she realised that she was standing beside the Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix at the red carpet.

Check out the pictures here

The Wedding Year actor Sarah Hyland can be seen surprised as she stood beside a laughing Joaquin Phoenix. Sarah posted a series of pictures on her social media account, wherein she is seen shocked to see the actor and eventually bowing down to him. The Joker actor returned the gesture but bowing down to her as well. She took to her social media and wrote, "My GENUINE reaction when I realized I was standing next to Joaquin Phoenix on the red carpet. I bowed. Then he bowed. It was a thing. I’m not crying. You are." [sic]

Many Hollywood celebrities commented on the series of pictures posted by Sarah Hyland. While many laughed at Sarah’s fangirl reaction, many stated that these were one of their favourite series of pictures. Some celebrities also said that the pictures are too good to be true, while others joined Sarah as they fangirled over the ace actor. Check out the celebrity reactions here.

For the red carpet of the prestigious Golden Globes 2020 awards, Sarah wore a gorgeous baby pink coloured dress with a floral pattern. While Joaquin Phoenix wore a sharp-looking suit. He held the Golden Globes 2020 trophy that he had won that night and smiled sweetly as Sarah Hyland bowed down at him. Joaquin Phoenix rose to fame after his role in the movie Joker that released last year. The movie, as well as Joaquin Phoenix’s acting, was well acclaimed, while many praised the star for his impeccable talent.

