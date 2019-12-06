Sex And The City’s Most Iconic Scenes That Will Definitely Make You ‘wonder’

It is difficult to imagine that it has been more than 21 years since we first met the uber-stylish Carrie Bradshaw and her crew. Even with the long-gone goodbyes that they have said, Sex And The City remains one of the most iconic television shows ever. The friendships and heartbreaks all have a special place in our hearts.

Throughout the seasons of Sex And The City, viewers have laughed, cried and blushed several times. The lead cast of the show, which includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, received high praise for their performances. Here is a throwback to some of the most iconic scenes from the six seasons of Sex And The City.

Most iconic scenes from Sex And The City

1. Carrie lifting herself on the runway

Carrie Bradshaw looked gorgeous in the jewelled underwear on the ramp at the New York Fashion Week. But tumbling and falling while you show off your outfit is like having one of your worst fears come alive. What made the scene iconic is when Carrie managed to still pick herself and complete her act. She is an inspiration to all the women who struggle; but the real fight is to pick yourself and continue the journey.

2. The rude post-it breakup

Jack Berger was the best and the worst boyfriend that Carrie Bradshaw had ever. Their romance was filled with a lot of drama but the chemistry that they shared was unimaginable. But the biggest disappointment comes when he opts to break it off with her over a post it. The whole mess that followed after that in the episode was also quite fun.

3. Samantha dumps Richard with a dirty martini

Richard Wright cheats over Samantha Jones when she was actually in love with him and that was a first for her as well since love is something that Samantha has always stayed away from. Due to Richard’s numerous calls to mend things, Samantha agrees to meet with him. But at the restaurant, when her martini arrives, she throws it on Richard’s face. This scene is relatable to people who keep going back to that one toxic relationship over and over again.

