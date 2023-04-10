Sargun Mehta Hilariously Trolls Husband Ravi Dubey With Transformation Photos

Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram handle to share a series of before and after photos. Essentially a transformation post, it carried pictures comparing a younger Sargun and an adolescent Sargun, against pictures of herself from the present. A hilarious twist to this straightforward post, was a comparison photo featuring husband Ravi Dubey and his 'transformation', which is winning praise from the netizens.

Sargun's real transformation photos



Sargun Mehta's post centred around the theme of personal transformation as she shared two pictures of herself from her growing up years. The first comparison photo featured an image of the actress in her adolescence, dressed in a black A-line dress paired with jewellery. While she was identifiable in the picture, she looked evidently younger.

Side by side, Sargun posted a picture of herself from the present times, dressed in a black and silver saree complete with well-done makeup and wavy brown hair. Sargun's second comparison photos featured a much younger picture of herself, dressed in blue and a colourful hairband, smiling cheekily away from the camera. This is contrasted with an adolescent image of herself, dressed again in black, complete with silver hoops.

Ravi Dubey's reel transformation photo

In between Sargun Mehta's two comparison pictures, is nestled a picture of husband Ravi Dubey's before and after looks. The hilarious part of this detail lies in the fact that while Ravi's before picture is a current photo of the actor looking sharp, his after image is of him balding with a paunch, looking disgruntled. Sargun clarified in the post how while God was responsible for her transformation, Ravi himself was responsible for his. Ravi's 'transformation' is for his upcoming film, Faraddayy.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. The pair tied the knot in December of 2013. The two opened their own production house in 2019, titled Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, co-producing Punjabi film Jhalle, followed by hit television serial Udaariyaan. The couple are currently overseeing the production of their new television serial, Junooniyat.