Seema Pahwa's Joke On Her Husband Manoj Makes Everybody Laugh On Kapil's Show, See Here

Actor Seema Pahwa is known for her amazing performances in films. While people are aware of her acting skills, Pahwa has recently taken on the role of a director as well with the film Ramprasad ki Tehrvi. The movie was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 22 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and later got a release date of January 1, 2021.

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including ace actor Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, and Manoj Pahwa, among others. Read on to know about the incident when Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa graced The Kapil Sharma Show, where Seema made fun of her husband.

Seema Pahwa on The Kapil Sharma Show

Seema Pahwa's husband and actor Manoj Pahwa made an appearance on Kapil's show with fellow Ramprasad ki Tehrvi cast members including Konkona Sen Sharma and Ninad Kamat. Seema Pahwa has made her directorial debut with this movie and also appeared with her film's actors on the comedy show. While the episode featuring them was full of comic moments, Seema Pahwa cracked a joke on her husband that led to everybody bursting into a fit of laughter.

The conversation started when Kapil told Manoj that he has been a frequent guest and has graced his show multiple numbers of times, maybe more than the number of times he has been to his in-law's place, to which Manoj Pahwa replied that it's because of the love that he receives that he keeps coming back. Manoj's wife Seema Pahwa interrupted at this moment and told him not to visit too often as it would lead to him losing respect on the show, just like he lost his respect at his 'Sasural'. Hearing this, Archana Puran Singh and host Kapil Sharma burst out laughing. You can see the excerpt from the show here.

The video was posted on Sony TV's official Instagram page and followers commented with laughter emojis. Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, which is Pahwa's debut as a director, is set in a typical middle-class north Indian family and revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for thirteen days to perform the Tehrvi rituals after the head of the family's passing away. Seema Pahwa has featured in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Bala which were well received by the audience.

