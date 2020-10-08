Manoj Pahwa's Comic Timing In 'Hum Log' & Other Projects That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

In the last few years, popular TV and film actor Manoj Pahwa has bagged praises from the critics for his performance in various social-drama films, including 2019's Article 15 and 2018's Mulk. However, the actor has left a lasting impression on the audience with his performance in the comedy genre. Here is the list of Manoj Pahwa's performances when he won the hearts of the audience with his impeccable comic timing.

Manoj Pahwa's shows

Hum Log

TV series Hum Log is considered as the first-ever drama series in India. The show aired 36 years ago on Doordarshan in 1984, which was then the only television channel of India. Hum Log revolved around a middle-class Indian family and their daily life, struggles and aspirations. Apart from Manoj Pahwa, Hum Log serial also featured Vinod Nagpal, Jayoshree Arora, Rajesh Puri, Abhinav Chaturvedi and Seema Pahwa, among many others.

Office Office

Another Indian sitcom, which featured Manoj Pahwa, was 2001's cult-classic Office Office. The SAB TV show took a satirical take on the prevalent corruption in India. Apart from Manoj Pahwa, the ensemble star cast of the series included Bollywood actor Pankaj Kapoor and Deven Bhojani, among many others.

Manoj Pahwa's movies

Wanted

Talking about his comic performances in the movie, many from the audience remember him for his character in Salman Khan starrer Wanted, which released in 2009. In the crime-drama film, Pahwa lighted up the screen with his comic timing. In the film, he was seen flirting with the female lead Ayesha Takia. Manoj Pahwa received immense love from the audience for his character Sonu.

Ready

Pahwa again collaborated with Salman Khan in 2011 for a family-comedy Ready. In the film, he played the character of Salman's uncle. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi and Mahesh Manjrekar, among many others.

Dhamaal series

The comedy film series Dhamaal has earned a huge fan following with its three installments. Among the three parts, Manoj played pivotal characters in two. In the first part, he played the character of an alcoholic pilot while in the second installment, he made a guest appearance.

