Actress Seema Pahwa to make directorial debut with comedy-drama 'Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi'

Veteran actress Seema Pahwa is all set to don the cap of a director with her debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The film that was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 22, is now pushed forward to release on January 1, 2021 day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will have an ensemble star cast including ace actress Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

Seema Pahwa makes directorial debut

The film is set in a typical middle-class north Indian family and it revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the Tehrvi function after the head of the family passed away. The senior actress has featured in some of the iconic films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Bala which were very well received by the audience.

The actress in a stamen expressed her excitement about directing her first film that will release on the first day of 2021. Sharing her happiness, Seema said, "My film is the first release of 2021. The story came from my own personal experience; my father's demise many years ago, when our family got united. And since then, this story has been running in my head."

The film that had its first had its premiere at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival in 2019 is being produced by Jio Studios and Drishyam Films. Apart from sharing the good news, the actress also shared the poster of the film on Instagram which has left the fans excited to watch the film in theatres. The poster shows the star cast sitting together under the picture of the deceased. The poster shows Konkana Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Manoj Pahwa, Pathak acing their respective roles while the character of the deceased is being played by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “13 days to go for Tehrvi.! Join the dramedy of the Bhargavas planning their father's tehrvi on New Year’s Day. Watch @officialjiostudios & @DrishyamFilms’ #RamprasadKiTehrvi Directed by @seemabhargavapahwa releasing Jan 1, 2021.”

(Image credit: Sachin Gupta/ Instagram)

