'Seinfeld': Netflix Drops All 9 Seasons; Here's List Of Best Episodes To Watch

Television comedy Seinfeld’s 9th season is now premiering globally on Netflix starting in October amid much fanfare and it remains deeply embedded in pop culture. Netflix bought the worldwide rights to Seinfeld in 2019 in a deal that allowed the show to stream on Hulu until 2021. The 10-time Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama series revolves around a group of friends living in New York City. The series created by comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David ended on NBC television in 1998 after nine seasons.

Apart from creating the show, Jerry Seinfeld also stars in it along with other actors including Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. With nearly 200 episodes, it can be hard to know where to jump in first now and what are the best ones to binge. So here’s a list of a few episodes to watch and enjoy some of the best ones.

The Chinese Restaurant (Season 2, Episode 11)

Though every episode of Sheinfeld is filled with hilarious punch lines, yet “The Chinese Restaurant” is when the series truly clicks into place as a show about nothing. The entire episode is about when in real-time Jerry, George, and Elaine do nothing more exciting, or more aggravating, than wait for a table that the host (James Hong) has reassured them will be ready in just five, 10 minutes. Towards the end of the episode, nothing is learned, nothing is solved, and nothing is ever accomplished.

The Subway (Season 3, Episode 13)

The Subway is a particularly New York episode, plopping all four principals on the 5 train before sending them their separate ways at 42nd Street. Staring from Elaine’s internal screaming to Kramer’s mad dash to try to secure a seat, to Jerry’s inability to stay awake, each scene in this episode is sure to take fans on a laugh riot.

The Limo (Season 3, Episode 19)

Admittedly, The Limo revolves around George and Jerry find themselves en route to a rally of armed neo-Nazis. Though it does not amuse the fans right now as it did in 1992. The episode remains one of Seinfeld‘s most surprising storylines, as Jerry and George’s glee over stealing a stranger’s limo ride.

The Hamptons (Season 5, Episode 21)

The Hamptons shows a host of events that might amount to George’s greatest sexual humiliation where all his friends get to see his girlfriend topless before he does. Later as the episode proceeds, the said girlfriend flees in the middle of the night.

Image: Instagram/@victormiretephotography