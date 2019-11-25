Sejal Kumar: The Best Traditional Looks Of The Fashion Blogger

Sejal Kumar is a young Indian YouTuber with 1.17 million subscribers. She is a fashion and lifestyle video content creator. Sejal Kumar is also a fashion blogger and vlogger, who loves inspiring the youth with her simple yet elegant fashion trends. The YouTuber recently won the title of Instagrammer of the Year in Fashion genre and Cosmopolitan Best Lifestyle Vlog. The fashion influencer has gained 663k followers with her fashion statements. Apart from being an inflectional fashion vlogger, Sejal Kumar has also done a few YouTube series and collaborations. Here are some of Sejal’s best Indian and traditional outfits that you must check out:

Sejal Kumar's best Indian Fashion

During the time when Sejal Kumar posed for Rhea Kapoor, the blogger was styled in a black and grey Indie-western saree. The saree was draped stylishly which made the star look stunning. Sejal's saree pallu was entangled in her neck with her wearing a classic printed black blouse. With the whole Indie-western attire, Sejal Kumar paired a black leather jacket.

During the Bhai Dhoj celebration, Sejal Kumar looked gorgeous wearing a subtle blue-coloured Anarkali. The dress was plain with some flower freckles crafted on the flair. The full-handed Anarkali had bloomed flower wrist design.

Posing for her recent photoshoot, the fashion blogger wore Paawan Kapur's Indian collection. In the picture, Sejal wore a pink lehenga choli with red and pink flower diamond stones. Over the attire, Sejal paired a netted cape.

