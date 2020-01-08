'Sex Education' Season 2 Trailer Details You Might Have Missed, Take A Look

Sex Education season 2 trailer was released on January 7, 2020. The trailer has dropped some major details regarding the upcoming season. But there are certain details you might have missed in this trailer.

So keep reading and take a look at these unnoticed details in the Sex Education season 2 trailer.

Sex Education season 2 trailer’s unnoticed details

1. Maeve and Otis’ last scene

The Sex Education season 2 trailer ends with Maeve Riley and Otis Milburn starting their sex clinic in the school once again. The trailer, in the beginning, highlights that the clinic has been shut down and both Otis and Maeve have a bit of a strained relationship.

But this last scene from the trailer shows that this clinic could be another attempt from both Maeve and Otis to try to mend their friendship. Another major giveaway from this scene is the look on Maeve’s face, which could mean that it is an attempt from her side to try something more than just a friendship.

Also read | 'Sex Education' Season 2 Trailer: Love Gets Messy For Otis Milburnin This Netflix Comedy

2. Jackson’s locker room scene

In Sex Education season 1, Jackson had some major tussle with his mother and he even chose to give up his career as a swimmer. This scene from Sex Education season 2 trailer could be a hint that Jackson’s issue with his sport might have increased. His confrontation with Otis is also major giveaway that this could be a result of his breakup with Maeve.

3. Adam and Eric spending time together

Adam Groff, the Moordale principal’s son, and Eric had a strange unspoken relationship in Sex Education season 1. But the Sex Education season 2 trailer shows Adam making a return from army school and entering a party were Eric is with his boyfriend.

Both Adam and Eric did not get to spend much time together but there seems to be this one particular scene from the trailer that shows Adam and Eric breaking glass bottles together and thus interacting. But the real story behind the scene will be only revealed in the upcoming season.

Also read | Sex Education Season 2: Premiere Date Announced For The Hit Netflix Show

4. Maeve’s hair colour change

Maeve’s hair colour change in Sex Education season 2 trailer is majorly visible. This hair colour change could signify Maeve looking for a fresh start. Maeve witnessed some major changes in her life after her breakup with Jackson and Otis dating Ola.

Also read | Sex Education Season 2 Announced, Otis Milburn Will Be Back In 2020

Also read | Sex Education For Children: How To Have 'the Talk' With Your Child?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.