'Sex Education' Season 2 Trailer: Love Gets Messy For Otis Milburnin This Netflix Comedy

Netflix just dropped the trailer of Sex Education Season 2. The highly anticipated season 2 is already gaining major attention online. The trailer continues to explore the complex relationships in Moordale and their problems related to sex. Sex Education season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on January 17, 2020. Read on to know more details:

Sex Education Season 2 trailer released

Sex Education became one of the most popular series on Netflix since the launch of its first season. The series encapsulated the lives of high schoolers and the lack of awareness among them regarding sex and the importance of sex education. Sex Education revolves around an awkward teenager named Otis Milburn who turns into a sex therapist in his school due to his knowledge about sex since his mom Jean Milburn is a sex therapist by profession.

Also read | Sex Education Season 2: Premiere Date Announced For The Hit Netflix Show

Sex Education season one explored new relationships that developed over the school year. Now the season 2 trailer shows what happens when these new relationships are explored further. The trailer starts with Otis Milburn’s mother visiting her son’s school for providing sex education. This turns into an embarrassing situation for Otis.

Sex Education season 2 trailer also highlights the Chlamydia outbreak in Moordale and how the principal wants to tackle the situation. Otis’ sexpertise reaches the faculty of the school and the school’s music teacher also asks him for some advice. The trailer also shows how Otis and his girlfriend Ola are ready to take their relationship to the next level. But Otis’ mother and Ola’s father end up in a relationship, thus resulting in Otis and Ola falling into a sibling situation.

Also read | Sex Education Season 2 Announced, Otis Milburn Will Be Back In 2020

The Sex Education season 2 trailer also highlights how Maeve Riley and Otis Milburn’s friendship is going through a rough patch. Maeve’s ex-boyfriend can be also seen confronting Otis regarding Maeve liking him. Overall, the trailer has revealed many details for season 2. Some new characters have been added in season 2 in order to add a new arc to the story. Check out the trailer of Sex Education season 2 here:

Also read | Sex Education For Children: How To Have 'the Talk' With Your Child?

Also read | Golden Globes 2020 Majorly Snubbed Netflix's 'The Irishman' And 'Two Popes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.