Golden Globes 2020 Majorly Snubbed Netflix's 'The Irishman' And 'Two Popes'

The Golden Globes, that were held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 snubbed two major Netflix projects, namely The Irishman and Two Popes. Both of these projects were critically acclaimed and were also well received by the audience. Read on to know more details about this story.

The Irishman and Two Popes snubbed from Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2020 had some extremely surprising and jaw-dropping moments. Apart from Ricky Gervais monologue, there was another issue that is causing major headlines. This issue is the major snubs that the Golden Globes witnessed this year.

The major failure was witnessed by streaming giant Netflix on Sunday. Its ambitious project The Irishman, that was helmed by Martin Scorsese, went home empty-handed. The mob epic had the second-highest nominations for the evening but its fellow competitor Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood took home five awards the same evening.

Netflix’s film Two Popes was also nominated for four categories but failed to take even a single one. Dolemite Is My Name was also expected to take home the best actor award as the film starred Eddie Murphy but failed to do so. Other films that did not win a single Golden Globes award included Bombshell, Harriet, Jojo Rabbit, Frozen 2, Knives Out, The Lion King, Little Women, and Pain and Glory. All of these films were part of the race with multiple nominations.

In terms of individual snubs, one major snub was that of Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, who predicted to take home the Best Supporting Actress Award this time, but that did not happen. If Pose actor Billy Porter had won the Best Drama actor award, he would have been the first win for an openly gay African-American to win the award. A similar snub was even noticed in the TV category as well.

