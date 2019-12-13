Shabir Ahluwalia: The Kumkum Bhagya Actor's Best Looks

Shabir Ahluwalia is a popular Indian TV actor and host who rose to fame with his hit show, Kumkum Bhagya. Shabir plays the role of Abhishek Prem Mehra on Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya. Before Kumkum Bhagya, he first debuted with the show Hip Hip Hurray and gained popularity with his hit show, Kahiin Toh Hoga. Shabir Ahluwalia has taken the hearts of many with his sizzling chemistry on set with co-actor Sriti Jha on Kumkum Bhagya. Shabir Ahluwalia's fans have been sent into a frenzy with the actor's stunning looks. Listed below are some of the best looks of the actor offset.

Shabir Ahluwalia's Best Fashion Looks

This is a lovely post by Shabir Ahluwalia with his wife a long time back. Shabir is seen sporting a black suit with black sunglasses. Shabir keeps it cool with a pink turban and a flower garland around his neck. Shabir completes his look with a pair of classy black shoes. Shabir looks classy with his beard trimmed and classic smirk.

Another post by the popular actor. Shabir Ahluwalia is seen donning a solid black t-shirt with a red cap and sunglasses. Shabir wears black trousers and throws on a pair of white trainers and watch to complete his look.

Shabir Ahluwalia is seen in an all-white outfit where the actor is seen leaning against the wall. This post witnesses the actor in a white suit. Shabir wears a polka dot shirt and a black earring. He keeps his style classy with his stubble and gel set hair. Shabir is seen posing alongside his wife and co-actors.

