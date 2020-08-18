'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Fans Shower Love On Rhea And Shaheer As Radha-Krishna

The show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is touted to be one of the most adored TV shows on Indian television right now. The credit for this goes to the lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma who play Abir and Mishti respectively. Their infectious chemistry is much loved by the fans and is also one of the main highlights of the show.

Recently, the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke shared a BTS picture of the two from a Janmashtami special episode which sent their 'MishBir' fans into a frenzy.

Shaheer and Rhea pose as Radha-Krishna

Talking about the picture, Shaheer and Rhea can be seen as Lord Krishna and Radha in the beautiful picture. The picture has them sitting on a swing wherein Shaheer is looking handsome in his Lord Krishna avatar for which he can be seen donning a bright yellow sleeveless kurta and blue flared pants. He can be seen wearing a Morpankh on his forehead and can be seen playing the flute.

On the other hand, Rhea is looking beautiful as Radha as she sports a gorgeous embellished red lehenga. She has opted for traditional jewelry and a long braided hairdo which is bedecked with flowers. She can be seen resting her head on Shaheer's shoulders. Their fans could not keep calm and flooded heaps of praises on the lovely picture. Take a look at the picture shared by the makers and the reactions of the fans to it.

About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer had earlier essayed the role of the Pandava Prince Arjun in the popular mythological show, Mahabharat so it must have been nothing less than a treat for his die-hard fans to see him this time as Lord Krishna. Meanwhile, fans may have been reminded of Rhea's character Kanak from her previous show, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji from her traditional avatar. Meanwhile, talking about the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it also stars Kaveri Priyam in the pivotal role.

The show depicts the story of a young woman, who is expected to settle for an arranged married by her family. However, the girl decides to know her partner better before tying the knot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also featured TV actor Samir Sharma, who recently passed away on August 4, 2020.

