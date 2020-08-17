Did You Know Shaheer Sheikh Owns Event Management Company? Read Details

Shaheer Sheikh, the lawyer-turned-actor is a well-known TV celeb. The popular actor is loved by millions of fans all around the globe. He has featured in some popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, Navya, Kya Mast Hai Life, Jhansi Ki Rani, etc. However, did you know that Shaheer Sheikh, after opting his career as a lawyer, wanted to start his career as a photographer? Reports also suggest that the actor also used to work in events as a part-time in his college days.

Did you know Shaheer Sheikh own an Event Management company?

While he takes the audience by surprise with his enchanting performance on the shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Kay, we bring to the readers some interesting news about the actor. Reportedly, Shaheer Sheikh has always kept his backup plan ready. Not many know that the popular actor, Shaheer Sheikh owns and runs an Event Management Company.

The actor reportedly said in an interview that all his finances are managed by his father. As per reports, Shaheer’s current estimated net worth of around the U.S $ 1 million (Approx Rupees 8 crores). Reportedly, this is what he gathered from his TV shows only. Talking about his assets, Shaheer Sheikh already owns a BMW and Skoda. Reportedly, both his acting stint and profits from the event management company contributes to his net-worth.

Shaheer Sheikh stays with his family in Mumbai in a posh house. Reportedly, Shaheer charges 1.20 Lakh INR, per episode. Along with a huge fan following, the actor has an Instagram account named 'Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)' where he has 3.8 Million Followers. Take a look at these pictures of the actor below with his car and in his house.

Lesser-known facts about Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh’s nickname is actually Sameer, as his family members lovingly named him Sameer

The talented TV actor is fond of many things, but he loves cooking and is a big foodie. Reportedly, Shaheer usually loves to eat pizza or pasta at least once a week for his love for cheese.

Shaheer is also a die-hard fan of cricket.

