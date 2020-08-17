'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's' Shaheer Sheikh 'has No Insecurity About Scarcity Of Work'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, television actor Shaheer Sheikh addressed the insider-outsider row and remarked that he doesn’t have the time to think about it. Adding to the same, Shaheer clarified that he holds no insecurity about having a scarcity of work in his career. Citing his own example, Shaheer Sheikh mentioned that he was destined to play Arjun in Mahabharata, after which his career changed its course for the better. The actor added that it is planned in life and one cannot do anything about it but can enjoy the situation they are in.

I am not good at rejecting projects: Shaheer Sheikh

In his interview, Shaheer Sheikh mentioned that whenever his shows end on television, he always gets offered more projects. Adding to the same, Shaheer Sheikh remarked that he has always accepted every project offered to him and has never declined any show in his career. Explaining why he has never turned down any project in his career, Shaheer Sheikh opined that if a maker believes in him for a particular character, he doesn’t reject that belief. The actor mentioned that he is not very good at rejecting projects and called the process ‘draining’.

Shaheer Sheikh - on the professional front

In 2009, Sheikh dipped his toes in the television industry with Kya Mast Hai Life, in which he was seen playing Veer Mehra, a teenager who loves music and guitar. Later, the actor was seen in Jhansi Ki Rani as Nana Sahib, brother of Rani of Jhansi. He also worked in the much-loved mythological drama, Mahabharata. The story of Mahabharata revolves around a dynastic struggle for the throne of Hastinapur, between the Kauravas and Pandavas, which also causes the great Kurukshetra War.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently working with stars Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam in the much-loved Star Plus show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show follows the story of a young woman, who is expected to settle for an arranged married by her family. However, she decides to know her partner better before tying the knot. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also featured Samir Sharma, who recently passed away.

