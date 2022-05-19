Shailesh Lodha Drops Cryptic Post Amid Rumours Of Exit From 'TMKOC'; Fans Say 'don't Quit'

Amid rumours of his exit from the much-celebrated sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor Shailesh Lodha has dropped a cryptic post about 'lies' on social media. The actor, who takes on the role of Taarak Mehta in the Dilip Joshi-starrer show, is reportedly quitting after 14 years as he feels his 'character has been lost among the ensemble'. According to Indian Express, a source also mentioned that he's caught up with his poetry concerts which have started in full swing post the pandemic.

TMKOC star Shailesh Lodha drops cryptic post amid rumours of his exit from show

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shailesh shared a picture of himself alongside a quote by a renowned poet Haseeb Soz. The caption read, "Here, the strongest of irons break; when many liars come together, the truthful one breaks." Take a look.

The picture sparked a wave of comments by fans, requesting the actor to continue doing the show. One user mentioned," sir please don't leave the show (sic)," while another stated, "yes please don't quit the show. We're alive because one of the reasons is TMKOC." In another heartfelt plea, a fan wrote, "sir you are so good as Taarak Mehta and the character you are paying, no one can match to your level. Perfect as a poet and perfect as a writer, a person who is so down to earth. Sir, it's a humble request do not quit the show please, no one can replace you. (sic)"

Mentioning that Shailesh has requested an exit from the show, a source had claimed that makers were trying to convince him otherwise, hoping that the matter will end on a happy note. It stated, "Shailesh maybe upset because he is not being seen and may have other fruitful offers, but quitting can never be the solution. Both parties are trying to find a mutual ground where Shailesh can be allowed some time off for his poetry concerts, while he continues to shoot for the show."