Shakti Mohan And Mukti Mohan Open Up About Genetic Coordination: 'Dance Made Us Closer'

Dance With Me Season 2 has a stunning judge panel with the sibling duo and ace dancers Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan onboard the Zee Cafe show. The duo cherishes every opportunity to share screen space and believe that dance has made them 'much closer.' In a recent conversation with ANI, the duo mentioned their 'genetic coordination', their experience of working together and much more.

The younger one, Mukti Mohan, who is known for her role in TVF's Inmates, mentioned how despite living under the same roof and growing up together, the sister duo had diverse interests, with Shakti embarking into dance, while she started her acting career. "However, it's the dance that is an integral part of our lives. It has made us much closer", Mukti added.

Divulging more about her bond with Mukti, the Dance India Dance season 2 winner mentioned how the duo complements each other well and have an amazing collaboration. Crediting their 'genetic coordination', Shakti added, "When we work together we always try our best to make it fun. While shooting for 'Dance With Me', we pulled off each other's legs, we revealed our childhood secrets and whatnot,".

Mukti further chucked how it's ingrained in their DNA to be coordinated. "The bond we share is always complementing each other... Sometimes one person can be dull and the other one quite energetic... but in our case, nothing has ever happened like that. I guess it's in our DNA to be coordinated with each other".

After a stellar rating gained by the show's first season, the second season premiered last month, airing every Sunday at 8 pm. The logline of the dancing maestros' show, which streams on ZEE5, reads,

The Mohan sisters are back with another season of dance and masti, where sensational dancers give unique performances and viewers get to try the hook step challenge 2.0.

The Mohan sisters also include Neeti Mohan, a famous playback singer, who has voiced songs like Jiya Re, Ishq Wala Love among others. Mukti Mohan has won audiences hearts in shows like Zara Nachke Dikh, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo as well as movies like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story. Meanwhile, Shakti has been a judge on the reality show Dance Plus.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @MUKTI MOHAN