Shakti Mohan's Throwback Video Will Take You Right Back To Her 'Dil Dosti Dance' Days

Dancer and Choreographer Shakti Mohan was last seen mentoring the contestants on the popular dance reality show, Dance Plus season 4. The dancer was a part of Dance India Dance season 2 and bagged the winning title in it. She is quite a well-known name in the industry and is known for her brilliant dance moves and has now created a niche for herself.

This fact is not that surprising for her fans as she comes from a talented family. The dancer's other two sisters, Niti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are also a part of the industry. While Niti Mohan is a popular singer, Mukti loves grooving to the music and is a dancer just like Shakti.

Shakti Mohan's throwback video will make you nostalgic

Shakti Mohan started her career with the popular MTV series, Dil Dosti Dance and played the character of Kria Ghai. She was later spotted in multiple TV shows, especially dance ones, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Singapore Dance, Dance Plus series, Kitchen Champion and Nach Baliye 9. She is now set to make her movie debut with Remo D'Souza's directorial venture ABCD 3.

The dancer recently took to her social media to share a throwback video from her series, Dil Dosti Dance. In the video, Kria is seen taking auditions in order to recruit dancers for her new dance team. Post a disappointing performance, she asks a guy to sit down and calls out for the next contestant.

She later runs into a girl who asks her if she should be called Kria or the Controversy Queen. She later reveals that she knows that Kria is trying to form a new dance team. She then tells Kria to count her in and tells her that she just need to pick the time and place for rehearsal.

