Shakti Mohan Inspired Date Night Looks For This Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day is fast approaching, people are busy making plans about spending the day with their loved ones. Along with other things, sartorial choices also have to be on point to make Valentine's Day date even more special. When it comes to an ideal Valentine's Day attire, Bollywood celebrity Shakti Mohan can give us a fine lesson on how to outfits effortlessly for a date night.

Emerald Green Shimmery mini-dress:

Shakti Mohan sported a pretty emerald green body-hugging shimmery mini-dress. The dress had a cut-out detail near the waist with a power shoulder. Shakti opted for a metallic golden embellished strappy heels and statement earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in side-parted cascading curls. This is a perfect date-night look to opt for this Valentine's Day.

Blush Pink dress:

Shakti Mohan opted for a blush pink dress. The dress had a deep plunging neckline and structured shoulders. She kept her look simple by opting for blush pink undertone makeup and rosy pink lips. Shakti Mohan opted for a pair of studded stilettoes in nude colour. She completed her look with wavy hairdo and no-jewellery. This is a perfect date night look if you heading straight from the office to meet your loved one.

Shakti Mohan once again sported a more casual blush pink dress. The dress had full sleeves and was cinched around the waist. She opted for golden statement earrings. She completed her look with simple nude makeup and poker-straight hairdo.

Bright Yellow Gown:

This Valentine's ditch the trend of sporting pinks and reds and go for something more bright. Steal this bright yellow gown from Shakti Mohan's wardrobe right away. This outfit is a perfect mixture of chic and elegance. Shakti Mohan's yellow gown had a thigh-high slit detail. Shakti opted for a simple makeup look with nude lips. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo and transparent pumps.

