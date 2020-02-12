Shakti Mohan’s Outfit Is Perfect For A Summer Outing With Your Girl Gang; See Pics

Apart from being an exceptional dancer, Shakti Mohan has enticed her fans with her splendid fashion sense. From quirky to vibrant outfits, Shakti Mohan has slayed it in all. She is one of those people who can rock different outfits with ease and elegance.

Fans have often hailed Shakti Mohan for her fashion statements. She has consistently given fans major fashion goals. With the summer soon approaching, here is a throwback picture of Shakti which sees her slaying a wacky summer outfit which is perfect for a casual outing with your girl squad. Check out the pictures.

Shakti is looking uber stylish with this outfit

The picture has Shakti looking stunning in a white blouse which she has paired with white shorts. She has paired the outfit with a printed cream coloured jacket. Her stylish black glares are upping the glam quotient. But what steals the show are her huge hoop earrings.

The dancer has also opted for a stylish hairdo to complete the entire look. Well, this is not the first time that she is acing a look perfectly. Shakti has time and again impressed her fans with her chic and effortless sartorial choices.

Also Read: Shakti Mohan's Dance Videos And Flawless Dance Routines That Will Blow Your Mind

Shakti recently opted out as a judge for Dance Plus

Recently, Shakti had decided to opt out as a judge from the dance reality show, Dance Plus. It had been alleged that Shakti was not keen on judging the fourth season of Dance Plus. However, the producers also got her on board for the last season. She seemed to have made up her mind to leave the show for the fifth season.

It has also been reported by many television websites that the reason behind her departure is that her team has not won even a single season of the show. Both other mentors- Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak have won with their teams. It was also alleged that she had meetings with Remo D’Souza but nothing seemed to work out, and she finally decided to opt out of the latest season.

Also Read: Shakti Mohan's Love For Quirky Ensembles Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Also Read: Shakti Mohan Inspired Date Night Looks For This Valentine's Day

Image Courtesy: Shakti Mohan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.