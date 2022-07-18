'Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Talks About Season 2; Quips On Whether He'll Star In It

The first season of Shark Tank India premiered on SonyTV in December 2021 and went on for over two months. The show was an overnight hit and soon became a household name for its unique concept. As the reality show ended in February, fans are eagerly waiting for its second season. Recently, one of the 'Sharks' from the show Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, shared some insights about the show's second season.

Anupam Mittal, recently in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up about the new season of the reality TV show. During the chat, the entrepreneur expressed his excitement about Shark Tank India Season 2 and mentioned how he thinks the show will run longer this time.

He said, "I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it's going to have a long inning." "So yea, season 2 should be power-packed," he added.

Will Anupam Mittal be a part of Shark Tank India Season 2

Shark Tank India Season 1 featured seven judges - Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal. Anupam Mittal was one of the most-loved Sharks in the first season of the show. When asked if he will also be a part of Season 2, Anupam Mittal revealed that he does not know that yet. He also quipped how the show will not be entertaining if he will not be in it.

Anupam Mittal said, "Yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein." (It has not been finalised yet. Hopefully, I will be a part of it otherwise the show will not be that interesting.)

Anupam Mittal opens up on his bond with fellow-judges

The seven judges of Shark Tank India are often seen hanging out together ever since the first season of the show aired. Talking about their tight-knit circle and close bond, Anupam Mittal revealed how everyone is friendly with each other. He further mentioned how they invite each other on various occasions and family functions. He added, "But then few of them live in Delhi, only two of us live in Mumbai, and one lives in Pune. So because of the distance what happens is, people who live in Delhi tend to meet a little more often. But you know, recently I was in London. I had gone for a trip, there I met Ashneer."