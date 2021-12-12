Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Her 'angel' Sidharth Shukla On His 41st Birth Anniversary

The unfortunate passing of the popular television actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to the entire film industry with the actor passing away at the mere age of 40.

However, the actor left several precious memories behind for his fans and the loved ones who recently remembered him on the occasion of his 41st birth anniversary. The entire social media was flooded with fans remembering the late actor. However, there was one post that caught the netizens' attention on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill remembers her 'Angel'

Taking to her Instagram on December 12, the 28-year-old actor shared a smiling picture of late actor Sidharth Shukla where a pair of white wings were edited on him to depict him as an angel. The post came on the late actor's 41st birth anniversary. Netizens in the comment section shared Shehnaaz Gill's sentiments as they poured in love and support to the actor.

One fan wrote, ''Happiest Birthday In Heaven To Our Most Loving, Handsome, Kind, Honest One And Only Sid'' while another wrote, ''There was and never will like him🙌❤️, he Is a legend😍''. Several fans also took their Twitter to pay a tribute to the actor.

More on Sidharth Shukla's 41st birth anniversary

Fans and celebrities alike took to their respective social media handle to remember the young actor who breathed him last on September 2 this year after suffering from a heart attack. Actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote on his Twitter, ''It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla''

One fan celebrated the actor's birth anniversary by distributing food to the poor kids. He shared the snaps of the good deeds and wrote, ''Happy birthday champ @sidharth_shukla.Hope u r doing good Sidharth bhai . A small initiative by me Just bless us, can't write anything further.''

Moreover, Shenaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha also wrote on Twitter, ''Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday…Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.''

