Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Shot At By Armed Men Days After Joining BJP; Escapes Unhurt

In a shocking development, popular actor Shehnaaz Gill's father was attacked in Amritsar, a day after he joined the Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP). Sources have revealed that the attack took place when Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh was on his way to Beas after attending an event in Amritsar.

At around 8.30 PM on Saturday, a few men on bikes intercepted Santhok Singh's vehicle which was stationed for a short break near Gurdaspurian da Dhaba. The security personnel were not with him, and he was seated alone at the driver’s seat. As the men approached the vehicle, Gill's father rolled down the window after which the two men opened fire at him. At least 4 bullets were fired on the reality TV actor's father, however, he managed to escape unscathed.

Within minutes, the security arrived at the spot and chased the men with bricks. All attackers fled the crime scene and could not be identified. The Punjab police are currently investigating the matter.

The incident comes as a crucial development in poll-bound Punjab. Pertinently, just two days ago, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santhok Singh made the political plunge by joining the BJP. His induction into the saffron party was confirmed by BJP state president Ashwani Sharma.

Shehnaaz Gill Makes 1st Social Appearance Post Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill on Monday made her first social appearance after the death of her rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were the 'it-couple' of television before the latter succumbed to an untimely heart attack on September 2. They first met on the sets of a popular reality TV show as they participated as contestants.

Ever since his demise, Gill has only released a song and shared a few posts dedicated to him. Months after maintaining a low profile, she made her first social appearance as she attended an intimate engagement party of her manager on Sunday night. The only public appearance that Shehnaaz made after Sidharth Shukla's death was when she paid a visit to an orphanage in Punjab.

On December 12, Shukla's 41st birthday, Shehnaaz had shared a smiling picture of the late actor where a pair of white wings were edited on him to depict him as an angel.

Image: Instagram/@Shehnaazgill/Republic