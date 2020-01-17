Shibani Dandekar: All You Need To Know About The Popular Actor

Many people have now known that Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar’s love-interest. Their wedding rumours have also been surfacing. But here's a brief look at the details regarding Shibani Dandekar's life.

Shibani Dandekar is an Indo-Australian model, VJ, and actress. The actor became popular when she hosted the Indian Premier League IPL from 2011 to 2015. Dandekar was born on 27 August 1980 in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Born to Indian parents, she spent the majority of her childhood in London, Africa, and later in Kingsgrove, South Wales, which is a suburb in Sydney, Australia.

Early Life

Growing up, Dandekar had an interest in films, music and sports. She even formed a band with her sisters which she named D-major. After finishing her studies, she moved to New York to pursue modelling and hosting. She also got a chance to host an event called An Evening With Shah Rukh Khan. This indeed helped her with the breakthrough she was looking for. Dandekar is 39 years old now.

Career and likes

Shibani was born into a Marathi family. She is the second eldest daughter to her parents Shashidhar and Sulabha Dandekar. Anusha Dandekar, a popular VJ is her younger sister. In 2001, She moved from Australia to New York and hosted a few shows like Namaste America, V Desi, and Asian Variety Show. When she came back to India, she continued as a host and hosted shows like AXN’s Men 2.0, The Stage, and Top Model India. She also took part in reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. However, she became much more popular when she hosted the Indian Premier League.

Her first movie appearance was in Timepass in 2014. However, her debut was in a romantic thriller Roy in 2015. Like her love-interest Farhan Akhtar, she is also a fine singer. She also likes to travel and binge on sweets and seafood. Shibani is also an avid dog lover. She is a fitness enthusiast too. Working out is a part of her daily routine.

Relationships

She was previously dating model Keith Sequeira. Shibani is currently dating actor Farhan Akhtar. Sources have said that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon.

