Javed Akhtar Says 'You Never Know' When Asked About Farhan & Shibani's Wedding

There have been strong rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's 2020 wedding for a while now. While the couple hasn't made any announcement yet, Farhan's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar reacted to the speculations. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Javed Akhtar was surprised to hear the news, to begin with.

He later revealed that he celebrated Farhan's birthday on January 9 and his son never mentioned anything to him. Akhtar then concluded by slipping in a tease and said 'children can be very secretive so you never know.' Talking about Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar called her 'sweet'. For those unaware, in a chat show, Farhan Akhtar addressed wedding rumours and made a witty comment leaving the fans confused. He said, "He said 'In April, We May'.

On Farhan's birthday, Shibani wrote a heartfelt message and said, "My better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life. You are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little. be more ‘free-flowing’. To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late-night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always. Can’t wait for the next round." [sic]

