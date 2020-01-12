Farhan Akhtar Is Scared Of Cockroaches And Other Fun Facts That You May Not Know

Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar has done some versatile roles in cinema, from Karthik Calling Karthik to Milkha Singh. He will soon be seen opposite Batla House actor Mrunal Thakur in the movie Toofan. Despite being in the public eye for a long time, there are a few things about him that are not known by many. Check out some of the lesser-known facts about the Rock On actor. Pic/Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar is phobic to cockroaches

According to multiple reports, The Sky is Pink actor is apparently terrified, if not completely phobic to cockroaches. Though he wishes to overcome his fear, he has still not been successful.

Farhan Akhtar was kicked out of college

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar was studying law from a reputed college. He, however, did not attend the college often, which was the reason why the college dismissed him in the second year of his degree. Zoya Akhtar even revealed on Koffee with Karan that Farhan was failing in most of his subjects in college.

Farhan Akhtar’s mother threatened to throw him out of the house

It was reported that after being kicked out of the college, Farhan spent two years watching movies throughout the day. Farhan Akhtar’s mother was annoyed by this and she reportedly threatened to throw him out of the house if he didn’t do something with his life. It was then that he wrote the script of Dil Chahta Hai, which went on to become a massive hit.

Farhan Akhtar learnt to drive at 22 years of age

Farhan Akhtar took his own sweet time to learn how to drive. It has been alleged that Farhan learnt how to drive a car at the age of 22. It has also been alleged that the actor did not know how to ride a motorbike either. His role in Karthik Calling Karthik required him to know how to ride a bike, and he learnt how to ride the two-wheeler after he signed the film.

Farhan Akhtar regrets saying no to Rang De Basanti

The Om Prakash Jha’s 2006 blockbuster Rang De Basanti won many accolades including the National award. However, not many know that Farhan Akhtar was the first choice to play the role played by Aamir Khan in the movie. It has been alleged that Akhtar now regrets turning the role down.

Picture Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

