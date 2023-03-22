Shivangi Joshi Gets Discharged From Hospital, Shares Health Update With Fans

Shivangi Joshi was recently discharged after being hospitalised with a kidney infection. The actress who is resting at home, went live on Instagram and said her treatment is still on from home. She also shared her health update. In the live session, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said that the initial days were tough for her as she couldn't sit or stand but now, she is on a road to recovery. She was hospitalised for six days.

Shivangi also shared that the doctors would take a few more tests before they decide to let her completely go off the glucose drip. Meanwhile, she asked her fans and followers to pray for her healthy recovery. When a fan asked her about her health, the Balika Vadhu actress said that she has a nurse at home who is taking care of her medicines.

Furthermore, the actress who shares a close bond with Jannat Zubair Rahmani shared that the 19-year-old was the first one to visit her at her home after she got discharged. She even shared that Jannat spent a lot of time with her and also borrowed some clothes from her wardrobe.

'I had a kidney infection, not kidney failure'

During her interaction with the fans, Shivangi Joshi clarified that she had a kidney infection and not kidney failure and advised her fans to take care of their health. She said, "Many fans asked me why I was drinking coconut water and water so let me clear it. I had a kidney infection. It wasn't a kidney failure."

She added, "I would urge everyone to stay hydrated and keep having an ample amount of water. I realised this when my condition worsened due to my negligence in staying hydrated. I have now made it a point to take care of myself, drink more water and stay healthy."

The actress also shared that she can't wait to get back to work as she is missing the "shoot and that vibe." "I can't wait to go back to work. As soon as the drip gets removed I will rush to work," she said.