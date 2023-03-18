Shivangi Joshi Shares Health Update After Hospitalisation With Kidney Infection

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi shared an update on her health after she was hospitalised with a kidney infection. In her Instagram stories, she shared a photo from the hospital and said that she is feeling much better now and is recovering. She wrote, "Hello everyone, Thank you so much for checking in and I've been receiving your love and blessings through dms and comments. I am extremely grateful. Feeling much better and recovering fast."

In the image, Shivangi wore a patient's robe and posed with a smile on her face. Fans of the Balika Vadhu 2 actress would be delighted to know that she is on the reoad to recovery.

Shivangi Joshi hospitalised with a kidney infection

Shivangi Joshi shared a post on Instagram and updated fans about her health scare. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that she was suffering from a kidney infection and had been hospitalised. She also mentioned that with the support of her family members, friends, and the team of doctors, she is on the road to recovery. She also adviced fans to take care of their health and drink water.

Sharing a photo from the hospital bed on Instagram, Shivangi wrote, "Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better."

"This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind, and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing Lots of love Shivangi,” she added.

In the comments section, Shraddha Arya wrote: “Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you,” Dheeraj commented: “Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you." Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Heal faster…” and even Shweta Tiwari commented, “Get well soon my love…”