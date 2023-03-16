Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shivangi Joshi Hospitalised With Kidney Infection

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi shared that she suffered from a kidney infection and was admitted to a hospital. She said that with the support of her family members, friends and the team of doctors, she is on the road to recovery. The TV actress also advised her followers to take good care of their "mind, body and soul" and "stay hydrated".

Shivangi took to Instagram and shared a picture from the hospital bed. In her caption, the Balika Vadhu 2 actress wrote: “Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon. Recovering & healing ❤️‍🩹Lots of love 🫶🏻 Shivangi.”

Check out the post here.

Celebs & co-stars pray for Shivangi Joshi's health

As soon as the 24-year old actress shared the update about her health, friends and followers jumped to the comments section of her Instagram post and wished her a speedy recovery. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar commented on the post, “Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you 🤗." Actress Shweta Tiwari also wrote, “Get well soon my love..❤️." Rubina Dilaik commented, “❤️ Heal faster…." Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya said, “Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you.”

In addition to celebrities, netizens also extended their get well soon wishes. A netizen commented, “Stay strong and get well soon di❤️.” Another netizen wrote, “Please take care of yourself lovee !! Wishing you the speediest recovery.”

Shivangi Joshi’s popular TV shows

Shivangi Joshi starred in a dual role in the TV serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Previously, she has also worked for popular shows like Beintehaa, Begusarai and Balika Vadhu 2. Shivangi was last seen as a participant in a reality show.