Here Are Some Style Inspirations To Look Chic And Elegant Like Your Favourite Celebrity

Many people look up to Bollywood celebrities for style inspiration. They follow them to keep a check on the trends that rule the fashion industry. Celebrity style often becomes a motivation for people to experiment with their own everyday style. For instance, pulling off colours like neon green and pink, wearing an oversized t-shirt, etc. Here are some ways to look chic like Bollywood stars.

Experimenting with the same colour outfit

It may sound little weird to opt for the same colour for both top and bottom but it depends on the right pairing. Deepika Padukone gave major styling goals by wearing a white shirt and white pants for an event. This kind of outfit makes you look more elegant and put-together. It can also act as a perfect fall outfit when paired up with a jacket.

Tracksuits for every occasion

This can be a perfect option on a lazy day. Tracksuits are an easy way to look fashionable and comfortable at the same time. You do not have to put a lot of effort. Just pair a good cami with a bright colour tracksuit and you are ready to leave.

Co-ordination sets

When you are trying to look a little glammed up and poised, co-ord sets are the best option. They are easy to style as you just have to pair the right accessories and you are good to go. They can make you look more elegant and trendy. If you are someone who loves to experiment with style, you can opt for some loud prints and bright colours.

When in doubt, opt for ethnic

Every fashion today is known to be more about comfort. You can opt for an ethnic outfit as they are more comfortable. Pick up a bright colour kurta and pair it up with a salwar or leggings and you are good to go. Sara Ali Khan is one of those celebrities who prefer ethnic over any other outfit style.

