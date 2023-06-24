Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Wife Dipika Kakar's Health Update Post Premature Delivery

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their firstborn on June 21, 2023. The couple was blessed with a baby boy. However, the infant was born prematurely and was put under observation, along with the actress. Recently, the Sasural Simar Ka actor shared his wife's health update.

3 things you need to know

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar announced the news of their pregnancy in January 2023.

Earlier, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress revealed that she suffered a miscarriage when she tried to conceive.

Dipika Kakar announced that she will be taking a break from acting to focus on her personal life.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares health update on Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a health update on his wife Dipika post she delivered a baby. Sharing a photo from the hospital, the actor wrote, "She is fine" followed by a red heart emoji. In the picture, Dipika was seen enjoying her meal while striking a subtle smile towards her husband.

(Shoaib Ibrahim posts a picture of Dipika Kakar on his Instagram story. | Image: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

The Sasural Simar Ka actress was seen resting on the hospital bed as she flaunted her post-pregnancy glow. Shoaib announced the news of his son's birth through an Instagram post. He wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)."

Shoaib and Dipika embrace parenthood

Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed his firstborn child a day after his 36th birthday. The couple fell in love with each other while working together on the sets of Sasual Simar Ka. Following that, they got married and have become proud parents to a baby boy. However, as their little bundle of joy is a premature baby, he has reportedly been put in an incubator.