Actor Shoma Anand Expresses Joy On Watching A Younger Version Of Herself In 'Hum Paanch'

With many popular sitcoms making its comeback to TV amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Zee's Hum Paanch has also made its way back on the screen. Actor Shoma Anand confessed that she is enjoying watching the younger version of herself in the show. Talking to a news agency about it, she said that she felt really good that the Hum Paanch cast is back on TV after 15 years to make people laugh amid this testing phase of life.

Shoma Anand on watching herself & Hum Paanch cast back on TV

Shoma Anand felt that a lot of people who are at home are feeling depressed but can now forget everything and can have at 30 minutes of laughter with the Hum Paanch cast. Even the actor now sits down with her family and watches the show with them. Further talking about the show, Shoma shared that she and her family were observing how much she has changed since the show.

She confessed that she enjoyed seeing the younger version of herself and her Hum Paanch cast because they could not see the episodes when they used to shoot. She added that they are reminded of all their good memories when they watch the show now. She portrayed the character of Beena Mathur on Hum Paanch.

Shoma Anand played wife to Ashok Saraf who played Anand Mathur. Hum Paanch is the story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family. It revolves around Anand, his wife Beena and his five daughters who are constantly plotting to turn his world upside down. Adding more amusement and chaos to the show is his late wife's photo frame that occasionally talks to him and nags about the decisions that he makes.

Shoma Anand was asked if she would do comedy again. Responding to the question, she said that if she finds something that will be liked by the audience then she will definitely go for it. She further added that artists always keep learning and also said that for artists to come back, the writer needs a strong script that fits the artists in it.

