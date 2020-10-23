Shows And Movies Like 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' That Fans Can Binge Watch

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a Marathi family drama show starring Abhijeet Khandekar, Ruchira Jadhav, Anita Date, and Rasika Sunil. The story revolves around Gurunath who is happily married to Radhika and then he falls in love with Shanaya, a colleague. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's plot is about what happens when Radhika learns about his affair and what will be her next move to save their marriage. It has an IMDb rating of 2.5. For those who like such shows, here is a list of movies and shows like Mazhya Navryachi Bayko that they can add to their watch-list.

Also read: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Cast: List Of Marathi Actors Who Play A Pivotal Role

Movies and shows like Mazhya Navryachi Bayko

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte!

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte! is an Indian Marathi language drama that airs on Star Pravah. Produced under Rajan Shahi's, it stars Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar. Arundhati, a Middle-aged housewife, has dedicated her life to her husband and children. On realising her efforts are going in vain as nobody recognizes and appreciates her works and sacrifice as a housewife, she sets to carve out her own identity. IMDb rates Aai Kuthe Kay Karte! 8.9 out of 10.

Rang Maza Vegla

Rang Maza Vegla is a Marathi Indian daily soap created and produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The series premiered in 2012 and aired on Saam TV. The TV show’s plot is the story of a girl whom people judge based on her looks. Take a look at this clip from the show:

Agga Bai Sasubai

Another show, Agga Bai Sasubai on Zee Marathi, explores the theme of women empowerment. The show has a plot that encompasses a daughter-in-law getting her mother-in-law married to a celebrity chef Abjijeet Raje, whom the latter has secretly fallen in love with. This is a concept that is completely new and different for the Indian daily soap landscape. Their relationship and their support for each other also carry an important message.

Also read: Abhidnya Bhave's Marathi Shows To Watch: From 'Tula Pahate Re' To 'Khulta Kali Khulena'

Bucket List

Bucket List, an Indian Marathi language comedy-drama film, stars Madhuri Dixit in her Marathi debut, with Renuka Shahane and Sumeet Raghavan. The film begins with dedicated housewife Madhura cooking a custom-made meal for each of her family members. She is clearly shown to have dedicated her entire life to keep her family happy, from sunrise to sunset. It is revealed that Madhura received a heart transplant a few months ago, and she traces the donor to a 20-year-old girl called Sai. The story is about a housewife who takes an initiative to complete the bucket list of her teenage heart donor.

Aamhi Doghi

Aamhi Doghi is a Marathi drama film that stars Mukta Barve and Priya Bapat and is directed by Pratima Joshi. Savitri lives in Kolhapur with her father Jagdish Sardesai, a well-known lawyer. Jagdish is an emotionally unavailable, distant, and cold man, who believes in practical and rational behaviour. He is also an authoritarian father. In the absence of a mother and a busy father, Savitri is brought up largely by servants and staff of the large house in which they live. Despite refusing to remarry after the death of his wife, Jagdish brings home a new bride Amla from one of his work trips, when Savi is 15 years old, without consulting or informing her. Although she is upset about this, she eventually develops curiosity and begins a friendship with Amla. Aamhi Doghi has an IMDb rating of 7.6.

Bandishala

Bandishala is an Indian Marathi language film. The movie is based on a real-life incident directed by Milind Lele. The film stars Mukta Barve, as a tough police officer who incurs the wrath of several powerful enemies who plan to get rid of her. IMDb rates Bandishala 7.6 out of 10.

Wedding Cha Shinema

Wedding Cha Shinema is a 2019 Indian Marathi flick that stars Mukta Barve, whose character is aspiring to be a filmmaker and looking to make it big but is unexpectedly allocated the job of directing pre-wedding and wedding festivities in a small village, in Western Maharashtra. The story goes through the fun and cheerful pre-wedding shoot before the couple realises the compromises and adjustments that would come with the marriage What follows is confusion and chaos sprinkled with emotional highs and lows, amid wedding preparations. IMDb rating for Wedding Cha Shinema is 6.9.

Poshter Girl

Samir Patil’s movie Poshter Girl looks at the serious issue of female foeticide. The story majorly revolves around how the girl teaches the next generation about respecting women, changing the attitude of the village in the process of choosing a groom for her. The portrayal of a girl who is capable, intelligent, and witty made this character strong and relatable. Poshter Girl has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb

Also read: 'Vidya Balan’s 'Natkhat', Marathi Film 'Habbadi' To begin Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Vazandar

Vazandar was a journey of two young and beautiful girls, Kaveri and Pooja who are on a mission to lose weight and get down to the much-hyped size zero. What follows is a series of funny, eye-opening incidents that change their lives forever. The movie also asks some tough questions on fat-shaming and makes us think about it. IMDb rates Vazandar 6.3 out of 10.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.