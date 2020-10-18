Abhidnya Bhave's Marathi Shows To Watch: From 'Tula Pahate Re' To 'Khulta Kali Khulena'

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave has now become a well-known face in the Marathi TV industry. The actor shot to fame post playing the role of Monic in the show Khulta Kali Khulena. Ever since then, Abhidnya has proven her versatility by portraying distinct roles on-screen. Here is a collection of a few Marathi serials of Abhidnya Bhave that one should add to their watchlist.

Tula Pahate Re

Directed by Girish Mohite, Tula Pahate Re was a romantic show that aired on Zee Marathi. Starring Subodh Bhave, Gayatri Datar, Abhidnya Bhave in pivotal roles, the plot of the show revolves around a young woman, Isha and a business tycoon Vikram Saranjame. They find love and companionship in each other’s company despite the barrier of their age. However, after marriage viewers see Vikrant unleashing his evil side.

Khulta Kali Khulena

Helmed by Hemant Devdhar, Khulta Kali Khulena was a romantic-drama that aired on Zee Marathi. The premise of the show essays an entangled love story which is tied with the knots of relationship and responsibilities. In the show, Vikrant, a young man ties the knot with Monica, who is pregnant with the child of another man. However, the duo shares a tumultuous bond with each other and amid the differences between the two, Vikrant falls in love with Monica’s sister.

Lagori – Maitri Returns

Lagori – Maitri Returns was a youth-based Marathi show that aired on Star Pravah. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the story of the show recited emotional bondage between Dhanashree and her four friends. The girl gang opens an event company which turns out to be very successful, however, things begin to change when Dhanashree gets married. After her wedding, their friendship has to go through enigmatic challenges.

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya

Chala Hawa Yeu Dya is one of the famous Marathi television show. The show generally opens with Nilesh Sable’s topical comic monologue and then transitions into guest interviews. All the guests invited on the show are typically from the Marathi theatre and film industry. The show also features comedic sketches and put up by recurring artists. Abhidnya Bhave was seen as one of the recurring performers in the show.

